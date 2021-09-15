Insider Selling: Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.89. 234,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,425. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Securities raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 599,964 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,753,000 after acquiring an additional 198,816 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

