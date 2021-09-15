Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells 12,901 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,620,364.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $168,307.26.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total transaction of $683,317.25.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.33. 578,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.92. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

