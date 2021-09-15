Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells 3,321 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82.

BSX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. 5,251,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,858,656. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

