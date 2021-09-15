Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells 340 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVGO stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.74. 2,333,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,442. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

