Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $4,905,620.64.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 2,216,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,001,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares during the period.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

