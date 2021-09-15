Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $2,546,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,560.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $128.55. 2,186,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.66 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

