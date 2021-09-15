Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells 59,563 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. 1,261,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,813. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Colfax by 4.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Colfax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 1.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.