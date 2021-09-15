Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Sells 2,213 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 1,261,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Colfax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 642,625 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.