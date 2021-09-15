Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Sells 2,213 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 1,261,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
