Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells 347,009 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $2,300,669.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95.

WISH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 30,417,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,381,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.