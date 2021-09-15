Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells 47,853 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,657. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

