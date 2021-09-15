Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 56,183 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $3,355,248.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $17,906,648.76.

On Friday, July 16th, Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. 7,985,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,063,217. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

