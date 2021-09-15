Insider Selling: Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FRPT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.05. The company had a trading volume of 278,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,501. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

