Insider Selling: iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 267,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,653. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iCAD by 44.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iCAD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the first quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

