Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.43. 275,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.08 and its 200-day moving average is $198.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after buying an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

