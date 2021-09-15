Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Sells 6,358 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John David Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. 76,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.