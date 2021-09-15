Insider Selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Insider Sells 4,296 Shares of Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $581,549.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.23. 64,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.81. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at $2,371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

