Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 117,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,847. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

