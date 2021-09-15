Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SI traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. 477,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.