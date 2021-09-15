Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SFST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,629,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.