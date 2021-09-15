Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SFST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.06.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
