Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $19,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $14,403,786.84.

On Friday, August 27th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.03. 3,552,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Unity Software by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Unity Software by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Unity Software by 449.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

