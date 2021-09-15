Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells 3,891 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WESCO International stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 252,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,216. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

