Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XYL stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

