Insight Protocol (INX) Market Cap Reaches $111,783.53

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $111,783.53 and approximately $41,634.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

