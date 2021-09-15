Insights Network Reaches One Day Volume of $63,786.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $63,786.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00147357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00833552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046544 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,183,674 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.