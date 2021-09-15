InspireMD Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,358 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,956% compared to the average daily volume of 212 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,587. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.92. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 403.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 22,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $93,223.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InspireMD by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

