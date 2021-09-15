InsurAce Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $24.52 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00127165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00178319 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.09 or 0.07351403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,139.91 or 1.00081099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.08 or 0.00889957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002834 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

