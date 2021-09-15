Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.11

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $12,309.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00125405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.11 or 0.07501035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.89 or 1.00179858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.81 or 0.00892916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

