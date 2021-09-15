Insureum (ISR) Price Tops $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Insureum has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $129,905.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00149731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00810834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

