Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after buying an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

