Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 15,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 431,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth about $3,087,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $5,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

