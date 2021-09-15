Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,327,148. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

