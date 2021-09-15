Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,249,800.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,267,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,276,800.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,247,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $1,246,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,273,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $1,246,200.00.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

