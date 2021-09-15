Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,115,847.90 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $1,115,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. 22,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,782. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.