Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,687,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,731,292.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,506 shares of company stock valued at $43,201,883 in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.