Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 480.2% in August

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 480.2% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFS. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Shares of IFS stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.