International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 47.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 193,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.31 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

