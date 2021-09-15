International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) vs. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Financial Analysis

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get International Monetary Systems alerts:

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $2.36 billion 7.16 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -11.13

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Lyft -65.35% -79.27% -27.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 6 24 0 2.80

Lyft has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.53%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Lyft beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for International Monetary Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Monetary Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.