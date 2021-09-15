International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 515,046 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 23.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 199,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $1,604,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

