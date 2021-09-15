Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,823 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott International by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.44. The company had a trading volume of 48,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

