Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $123.67 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for 4.5% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 1.24% of Carlisle Companies worth $123,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.23. The company had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.52 and its 200-day moving average is $187.19.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.