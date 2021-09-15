Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $54.94 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,049,000 after purchasing an additional 554,189 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,773. The company has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

