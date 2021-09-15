Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $203.06. The company had a trading volume of 54,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

