Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 37.3% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 24,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Walmart by 16.5% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $144.38. 86,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,242,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.40. The company has a market cap of $402.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $137,969,975.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $925,702,718.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,035,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,644,200. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

