Inverness Counsel LLC NY Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $89,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

