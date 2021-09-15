Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 23,386 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 196.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $3,722,412.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,095,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,014 shares of company stock valued at $24,949,812.

NYSE QS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 47,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,343,278. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of -53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

