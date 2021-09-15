Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 37,075 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.2% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. 181,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,217,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.