Inverness Counsel LLC NY Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 195.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,918 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $29,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,902 shares in the company, valued at $16,050,913.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,119,089 shares of company stock worth $308,609,521. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.63. 44,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,961. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

