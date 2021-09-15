Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,657 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Match Group were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,538,000 after buying an additional 71,943 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 101,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,839,782 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.91. 40,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,194. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

