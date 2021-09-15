Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 190,782 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 190,782 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 142,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

