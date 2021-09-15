Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 2,193 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.79. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,849. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.61. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.